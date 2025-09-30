13 Essential iPad Apps Everyone Should Have Installed

The iPad has become one of Apple's most important devices, with the iPad Pro and iPad Air ranking among its most popular models. For many people, it is the perfect middle ground between a smartphone and a laptop. The experience, however, depends heavily on the apps you choose to install. With more than 1.9 million apps available in the App Store and billions of downloads recorded over the years, there is no shortage of options competing for your attention. The real question is which ones actually deserve a permanent spot on your device.

A well-chosen mix of apps can turn the iPad into a digital notebook, a portable office, or a hub for entertainment and creativity. They can also help users get the most out of the hardware's performance, whether that means editing documents, sketching, streaming, or managing day-to-day tasks.

This roundup highlights the essential iPad apps that should be on every user's radar. Each one adds clear value, covers a key need, and improves the overall iPad experience.