YouTuber Unboxes M5 iPad Pro Before Apple Even Announces It

The same YouTuber who went hands-on with the M4 MacBook Pro ahead of its announcement just posted a video featuring the unannounced M5 iPad Pro. Following a report that Apple was readying an imminent release of its next top-of-the-line iPad Pro, a Russian YouTuber has unboxed and given us all an early look at Apple's new tablet.

What's interesting about this hands-on video is that it seemingly reveals Apple is reusing the M4 iPad Pro box, and the rumors that the company would add a second camera to improve FaceTime and unlocking the iPad with Face ID aren't true. Rather, the successor to the M4 iPad Pro appears to solely improve on RAM, CPU, and GPU, as the design remains the same. In fact, everything else remains the same as well, and it should be compatible with all of the accessories released last year. With that said, let's dive a bit deeper into what the video showed us about the M5 iPad Pro.