YouTuber Unboxes M5 iPad Pro Before Apple Even Announces It
The same YouTuber who went hands-on with the M4 MacBook Pro ahead of its announcement just posted a video featuring the unannounced M5 iPad Pro. Following a report that Apple was readying an imminent release of its next top-of-the-line iPad Pro, a Russian YouTuber has unboxed and given us all an early look at Apple's new tablet.
What's interesting about this hands-on video is that it seemingly reveals Apple is reusing the M4 iPad Pro box, and the rumors that the company would add a second camera to improve FaceTime and unlocking the iPad with Face ID aren't true. Rather, the successor to the M4 iPad Pro appears to solely improve on RAM, CPU, and GPU, as the design remains the same. In fact, everything else remains the same as well, and it should be compatible with all of the accessories released last year. With that said, let's dive a bit deeper into what the video showed us about the M5 iPad Pro.
M5 iPad Pro is a minor upgrade compared to the M4 model
Compared to the M4 iPad Pro, the M5 model comes with 12GB of RAM instead of 8GB. It's unclear if the 1TB version still comes with 16GB of RAM or if Apple is increasing the amount of memory to 24GB.
The new M5 chip on the iPad Pro scores 10% higher single-core and 15% higher multi-core performance compared to the previous generation. The improvements are focused on the GPU, which Geekbench 6 results show is 34% faster than the M4 model.
While the design of the new iPad looks to be the same as that of M4, it's interesting that Apple is now offering a braided black USB-C to USB-C cable for the darker version, where previously the company would offer the same white cable. During the unboxing, the YouTuber shows the setup process for the tablet, and that it ships with iPadOS 26 already installed, but he doesn't spend much time navigating through the software. You can watch the full video below: