OpenAI Unleashes Sora 2 Alongside A New TikTok-Like App For AI Videos

One unique attribute of the new Sora app is the fact that OpenAI says all the videos in the app will be AI generated. You won't see videos created and then uploaded from someone's camera roll. The company also notes that the app "is capable of creating sophisticated background soundscapes, speech, and sound effects with a high degree of realism." Further, the lip syncing of audio in Sora 2 is much smoother than in Sora 1. For the moment, the Sora app will only be available on iOS, and no exact plans on when OpenAI will bring it to Android have been shared just yet, but the company says it's in the works.

Additionally, OpenAI says it is taking precautions to try to mitigate concerns about doomscrolling and other negative issues plaguing social media, and that the company is using strict conditions to ensure that cameos aren't being used without people's explicit permission. Considering the ongoing concerns around issues such as deepfakes — which have becoming convincingly realistic, especially as AI has improved — OpenAI wanted to ensure that users have full rights over their identity, even noting that if you give someone your permission to use your cameo, and then you disagree with how is has been used, you can have the video taken down.

Users will be able to easily remix and generate new videos as well, making it easier and faster to jump into trends. Because of how personal cameos are, OpenAI says the Sora app is meant to be used with friends, and that it will launch with a waitlist and invite-only system to help bring more connection-focused users into the mix. When a wider rollout will occur is unclear at the moment.