OpenAI Is Reportedly Building A TikTok-Style App For Sora 2 AI Video Slop

Meta might not be the only AI company to offer users access to a social media product that features only AI-generated content. After Meta unveiled Vibes a few days ago, OpenAI will reportedly soon launch the TikTok of AI-generated video slop. According to Wired (via Gizmodo), the app will be powered by the next-generation Sora 2 video model that the ChatGPT maker will soon unveil.

OpenAI launched the first public version of Sora last December, well before tools like Google's Veo 3 arrived. However, Sora did not see the popularity OpenAI's 4o image generation model would experience a few months later. Meanwhile, Google's Veo 3 is one of the best AI video generation products released this year.

Having OpenAI release a social app focused on AI-only content is somewhat worrying, considering that many people do not appreciate AI slop. But that's not the only bad news. OpenAI will reportedly give its AI social app a rather disturbing feature, prompting users to verify their identity via a facial recognition system. Also troubling is a Wall Street Journal report that says copyright holders will have to opt out of having their copyrighted works featured in Sora 2 content.