Battery Swelling On Samsung's Galaxy Ring Reportedly Sends Wearer To The Hospital

Anyone who remembers Samsung's infamous bout with bad battery problems in the Galaxy Note 7 will likely have some unwanted flashbacks when they hear the latest news. Launched last year, Samsung's Galaxy Ring was the company's next big push into wearable tech, meant to compete with the likes of Oura and other smart ring companies. However, Galaxy Ring owners might have a new issue to worry about, as one user has reportedly been hospitalized following battery swelling problems with Samsung's smart ring.

The owner in question is Daniel Rotar, who goes by ZONEofTECH on YouTube. Rotar shared photos of the Galaxy Ring on his finger in a post on X, noting that the battery began to swell just before he was meant to board a flight to Hawaii. In the post, he tagged multiple Samsung accounts, with only one — Samsung UK — responding and asking to take the conversation to private messages.

Ahhh...this is...not good. My Samsung Galaxy Ring's battery started swelling. While it's on my finger 😬. And while I'm about to board a flight 😬 Now I cannot take it off and this thing hurts. Any quick suggestions @SamsungUK @SamsungMobileUS? pic.twitter.com/LOO1kSlQUw — Daniel (@ZONEofTECH) September 29, 2025

Rotar later followed up his initial post by noting that the swelling had actually kept him from being able to board the plane due to safety concerns — yet another flashback to when U.S. airlines banned the Note 7 due to its battery issues. Rotar's experience continued, with him eventually reporting that he had been taken to the hospital, where the ring was removed using medical lubricants and ice.