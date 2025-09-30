Battery Swelling On Samsung's Galaxy Ring Reportedly Sends Wearer To The Hospital
Anyone who remembers Samsung's infamous bout with bad battery problems in the Galaxy Note 7 will likely have some unwanted flashbacks when they hear the latest news. Launched last year, Samsung's Galaxy Ring was the company's next big push into wearable tech, meant to compete with the likes of Oura and other smart ring companies. However, Galaxy Ring owners might have a new issue to worry about, as one user has reportedly been hospitalized following battery swelling problems with Samsung's smart ring.
The owner in question is Daniel Rotar, who goes by ZONEofTECH on YouTube. Rotar shared photos of the Galaxy Ring on his finger in a post on X, noting that the battery began to swell just before he was meant to board a flight to Hawaii. In the post, he tagged multiple Samsung accounts, with only one — Samsung UK — responding and asking to take the conversation to private messages.
Ahhh...this is...not good.
My Samsung Galaxy Ring's battery started swelling. While it's on my finger 😬. And while I'm about to board a flight 😬
Now I cannot take it off and this thing hurts.
Any quick suggestions @SamsungUK @SamsungMobileUS? pic.twitter.com/LOO1kSlQUw
— Daniel (@ZONEofTECH) September 29, 2025
Rotar later followed up his initial post by noting that the swelling had actually kept him from being able to board the plane due to safety concerns — yet another flashback to when U.S. airlines banned the Note 7 due to its battery issues. Rotar's experience continued, with him eventually reporting that he had been taken to the hospital, where the ring was removed using medical lubricants and ice.
A rare but troubling case
While Samsung has made statements to outlets like Tom's Guide about how rare these incidents are, the fact that they can occur at all highlights the dangers of wearing a smart ring, especially if you wear it often and for long periods of time. While the swelling here isn't on par with the exploding battery issues we saw on the Note 7, the fact that the smart ring experienced this issue shows why it might be for the best that the company hasn't embraced silicon-carbon batteries just yet, especially since those tend to be prone to even more swelling than traditional lithium-ion batteries.
It's good news that Rotar's experience with the swollen Galaxy Ring didn't result in a more serious medical emergency, but it wouldn't be surprising if it scared off future smart ring owners from giving the new category a try. Even Rotar himself said that he "won't be wearing a smart ring ever again." He later clarified that the issue was likely caused by a "previously problematic battery" as well as the Hawaiian heat and exposure to salt water, not to mention the multiple flights that he'd been on in a period of short time.
While the Galaxy Ring is rated for saltwater resistance, Samsung recommends always rinsing the ring with clean water and wiping it down with a soft, clean cloth before you use it again, just to help avoid any potential issues.