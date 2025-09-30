Amazon's Bestselling Android Phone Is On Sale For Only $175 And Packed With Features
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With prices climbing on nearly everything from groceries to electronics, we're all trying to save a little money where we can. Cue cheap or inexpensive Android phones that still offer plenty of functionality and give you the most bang for your buck. While you shouldn't shop for generic or unknown devices, as they might come riddled with unwanted malware and spyware, there are some budget-friendly options from the big names in the business. In fact, one of Amazon's bestselling Android phones, Motorola's 2025 Moto G, is on sale for only $175 right now. It's packed to the brim with excellent features. It also has over 3,200 reviews as of the time of writing and an average rating of over 4 stars, so you know that the people who own it actually like it.
Available in seven different colors, offering a ton of personalization right out of the gate, the Moto G is powered by an eight-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 CPU. It also has 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and support for up to 1TB microSD cards, a 5,000mAh battery, and a solid 6.7-inch HD+ display. The display runs at 120Hz for fluid and responsive frame rates while watching media or playing games, with Dolby Atmos support, and multidimensional stereo sound to truly bring an immersive experience to the palms of your hands. And for photography, an impressive 50MP Quad Pixel camera takes sharp photos day or night, turning you into a mobile photographer whether you're exploring, adventuring, or just hanging out. All of those features provide a top-notch experience that gives more expensive devices a run for their money.
Why the Moto G could be your next phone
You don't want to spend a lot of money — that's kind of the point, isn't it? But also, you don't want to sacrifice modern features and usability just to get a cheaper device. It makes sense. Everyone wants to be able to connect, browse, play, and watch, without taking a performance hit or dealing with frustrating experiences, as smartphones are basically people's lifelines these days. That also doesn't mean you need to spend an inordinate amount of money to avoid bad experiences, and the Motorola Moto G proves it. Capable or not, you might want to familiarize yourself with 14 things you should never do on any Android phone, even your new Moto G.
Packed to the brim with impressive power, especially for the price, it's even more enticing at the sale price Amazon is offering. Plus, if you have an eligible device to trade-in you can save up to $650, which will be delivered as Amazon.com Gift Card credit — you can put that towards your new phone purchase or another big one later. It's a win-win scenario here. That said, there is one big caveat. There's no mention of when this sale is going to end, so anyone interested should think about jumping on it as soon as possible. Although, at full price, the Moto G is still more reasonably priced than the Motorola Razr Ultra, which costs over $1,200. That's a lot of money even if it has a huge battery and great performance to offer.