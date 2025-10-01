Hands-On: Powerbeats Fit Deliver AirPods Pro Sound Quality With Improved Comfort

If you're looking for new earbuds or you want to replace your Beats Fit Pro with the new model for improved battery life, it's worth noting that the Powerbeats Fit offer the same sound quality as their predecessor. If you ever tried the first-generation AirPods Pro, you already know what to expect, but with more bass. Apple's H1 chip is responsible for improving sound quality while offering several useful features, including Spatial Audio capabilities, fast pairing with the iPhone, hands-free Hey Siri, and more.

With Powerbeats Fit, Beats offer four different ear tips, which helps more users find the right tips for their ears. More importantly than that, the ear tip fit test ensures you have the best ANC experience possible with these earbuds on. While I've been wearing the medium ear tips with Beats Fit Pro, the fit test told me the large ear tips were ideal for my ears.

Even though Beats is using four-year-old technology, the ANC and transparency modes are still on par with competitors. The Powerbeats Fit design ensures improved Active Noise Cancellation, and we'll be testing to see how it compares to the Powerbeats Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3. That said, the transparency mode is capable enough that the surrounding noise doesn't sound robotic, but you still feel the earbuds' presence blocking some noise, so you definitely need to remove these earbuds when someone starts talking to you.