Hands-On: Powerbeats Fit Deliver AirPods Pro Sound Quality With Improved Comfort
Powerbeats Fit are the latest earbuds to join Beats' lineup of audio products. Even though the product is brand new, Beats Fit Pro users will certainly have a déjà vu moment, as Beats is pretty much repackaging the 2021 model with fun colors, a smaller case, and improved wingtips.
However, as minor as the update might seem at first, it's part of Beats' long-term strategy of bringing consistency to its lineup, which now consists of Powerbeats and Beats Buds earbuds, in addition to Beats Solo and Beats Studio headphones. All of these products bring the company's signature audio, which makes bass more present without compromising mid and high frequencies.
While a proper review will take a few more days, we have been testing Powerbeats Fit for the past 24 hours in various scenarios, including running, strength training, casual music listening, and FaceTime calls. Here's how these rebranded earbuds sound and feel in 2025.
AirPods Pro quality with a Beats twist
If you're looking for new earbuds or you want to replace your Beats Fit Pro with the new model for improved battery life, it's worth noting that the Powerbeats Fit offer the same sound quality as their predecessor. If you ever tried the first-generation AirPods Pro, you already know what to expect, but with more bass. Apple's H1 chip is responsible for improving sound quality while offering several useful features, including Spatial Audio capabilities, fast pairing with the iPhone, hands-free Hey Siri, and more.
With Powerbeats Fit, Beats offer four different ear tips, which helps more users find the right tips for their ears. More importantly than that, the ear tip fit test ensures you have the best ANC experience possible with these earbuds on. While I've been wearing the medium ear tips with Beats Fit Pro, the fit test told me the large ear tips were ideal for my ears.
Even though Beats is using four-year-old technology, the ANC and transparency modes are still on par with competitors. The Powerbeats Fit design ensures improved Active Noise Cancellation, and we'll be testing to see how it compares to the Powerbeats Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3. That said, the transparency mode is capable enough that the surrounding noise doesn't sound robotic, but you still feel the earbuds' presence blocking some noise, so you definitely need to remove these earbuds when someone starts talking to you.
Powerbeats Fit feel comfortable and secure
Followed by sound quality, earbud owners are always looking for the best fit. Fortunately, Powerbeats Fit offer one of the most interesting solutions on the market. With a 20% more flexible wingtip than the old version, they stay secure during intense workouts without hurting your ears after an hour of usage. While more extensive testing is required, so far, I'm having a better experience than I had with the predecessor. When comparing both earbuds, it's easy to see that the Powerbeats Fit sit more gently in the ear, while the other earbuds applied more pressure.
While Apple has tweaked the fit of the AirPods Pro twice, Powerbeats Fit will continue to be a pleasant surprise for those who don't think Apple's earbuds offer the most secure fit for everyday usage. In addition, having these earbuds for a workout feels great, and I haven't had to adjust them in my ears once I put them on.
Fun colors and cheaper price point
Available for $199.99 and in four new colors (Spark Orange, Jet Black, Gravel Gray, and Power Pink), Beats has something for everybody with the Powerbeats Fit. The company says the price point of these earbuds is one of their strengths, as users can get great sound quality with ANC, Transparency, and more for less than Powerbeats Pro 2 or AirPods Pro 3.
Unlike Apple's earbuds, Beats products also frequently have more significant discounts during sales, so the Powerbeats Fit may be even more enticing in a few months. These earbuds continue to offer up to 30 hours of battery life with the charging case, and up to 7 hours of playback on a single charge.
Both the earbuds and the case have IPX4 rating, which means they're sweat resistant, so users don't have to worry about splashes of water or intense sweating during a workout. Starting this Thursday, October 2, users can get their hands on the Powerbeats Fit in Apple's stores. Keep an eye on BGR for our full review soon.