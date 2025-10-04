The NSA Warns You To Stop Using Your iPhone Or Android Device If This Happens

You are on your phone looking through websites. You click on one that you want to read more information on when a popup comes up. It says that you need to verify your identity before proceeding to the website. It gives you steps to take on where to go and what to do. You want to quickly move past this and get to the site, but this popup is very out of the ordinary. What do you do?

This is an example of a cyber attack referred to as ClickFix. These take the form of popups that say things like you need to verify your identity, you need to upgrade the app you are using, you need to register before proceeding, or that the website has a technical error and you need to go elsewhere to fix it. Despite the varied forms they might take, they have a set formula. They want the targeted victim to perform a specific command and go to another digital location. These attacks rely on the victim's actions to complete the crime.

The National Security Agency (NSA) warns that ClickFix is one of many common ways hackers will attack your computer. Recently, though, this type of attack has spread to iPhones and Androids. If anything unexpected comes up on your phone, do not interact with it. There are key steps you can take and certain things to look for to protect yourself. However, some of these ClickFix attacks are very well disguised.