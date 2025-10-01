4K Streaming Is Cheap And Easy With The New Amazon Fire TV Stick For $40

Besides being Amazon's most affordable 4K streamer, the Fire TV Stick 4K Select is the first streaming stick to come with the brand-new Vega OS. Although the company hasn't shared many details about Vega OS, it's said to be very responsive and efficient, which is something that the Fire TV Stick 4K Select will need. Powered by a relatively low-end MediaTek MT8698 quad-core processor with only 1 GB of RAM, it could use all of the efficiency that it can get. If the screenshots published on the Fire TV Stick 4K Select product page are any indication, the Vega OS interface doesn't appear to be significantly different from what we have come to expect from Fire OS. So, if you're coming from another Fire TV Stick, there won't be a massive learning curve.

In other software features, the new streamer will soon support the Alexa+ voice assistant, which uses generative AI to deliver a smarter and more conversational experience. It's also set to receive support for cloud gaming from Amazon Luna and Xbox Cloud Gaming in the future. Beyond the Vega OS, the new model shares most of the features with Amazon's base Fire TV Stick HD. For example, it has only 8 GB of storage and supports HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG formats, but no Dolby Vision. It also lacks Dolby Atmos support, but it can pass other Dolby audio formats to your TV. Finally, Wi-Fi connectivity is limited to the older Wi-Fi 5 standard, and you'll receive the basic Alexa Voice Remote, which lacks buttons for channel control and recent apps.