Thinking About Buying An Amazon Fire Stick? Here Are 5 Things You Need To Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon's Fire TV Stick lineup is a great way to make your old, dumb TV smart or to get an alternative to your TV's existing operating system. It's powerful, user-friendly, and gives you access to pretty much every streaming service you may want. Besides enjoying your favorite movies and TV shows, you can also use the Fire TV Stick to play games, from casual to even some AAA titles. You also get Alexa support to navigate and search your Fire TV Stick as well as to control compatible smart home devices.

However, in a market full of streaming devices, consisting of the Apple TV, Google TV, and Roku, it's a good idea to understand what you're buying to ensure you're getting the right device for your needs. More importantly, the Fire TV Stick is not a single device; it's a lineup of devices that have different capabilities. So, here are five of the most important things you need to know about Amazon's streaming dongle.