Amazon Has A Best Selling Sony Headset On Sale For Just $10
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You may have to pay to play, but who says you need to pay top-dollar to have a good pair of headphones? A Sony headset deal happening on Amazon right now, for under $10 proves that budget-friendly audio is achievable. The Sony ZX Series wired on-ear headphones, available in black or white, can be snagged at that price for a limited time. Despite being lightweight, they pack some punchy sound thanks to two 1.38-inch neodymium dynamic drivers. Cushioned earpads keep your ears cozy no matter how long you're wearing them, making them excellent for travel. Meanwhile, they're wired so you don't have to worry about battery life, just make sure they're compatible with your device, as some newer phones don't have a 3.5mm port.
The portability of the ZX Series is one of the main selling points. You could take them back and forth between home and the office, use them during your commute, or wear them around the house when you need a lightweight pair, like when cleaning. The swivel, folding design means they'll fit in any purse, day bag, or backpack, plus the cable is designed to be tangle-free and snag-resistant. No more pulling headphones out of your bag to find a nasty wad of tangled cords. When you look at the complete package, $10 isn't a bad price at all for what you're getting. That's cheaper than most fast food meals these days. Sure, opting for a pair like the Beats Studio Pro over AirPods Max may get you improved audio and a more compact fit, but those will set you back over $170, and that's if they're on sale.
Why are these Sony ZX Series wired headphones so cheap?
The super low price might initially give the impression to some that these Sony ZX headphones are low-quality. That's not true at all. While Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones are still some of the best for active noise cancellation (ANC) on the market, they're quadruple the price, especially with this Amazon discount live. With these wired headphones, you're giving up wireless connectivity, ANC, and other bells and whistles like a carrying case. But if you're just listening to music, podcasts, or some audiobooks and don't care about lossless qualities or high-range fidelity, these will do just fine. That's also what makes them such a fantastic secondary pair.
You can have an expensive pair for those times where crystal clear audio is preferred, but if you're ever worried about losing those while out and about, Sony's ZX makes for a great alternative. For example, the ZX Series would be great for chilling at the beach, as you wouldn't want to risk losing your expensive buds to the tide. You also don't have to worry if they get damaged or exposed to the sand, an inevitability of every beach day. That said, if you make these your core headphones, you'll still come away happy. The 30mm drivers and 12Hz to 22kHz wide frequency response range mean the audio is going to sound crisp, clear, and full of bass, and everyone knows it's all about that bass. Plus, that puts these Sony ZX Series on par with some of the best headphones out there.