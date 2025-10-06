Russia's Rocket Engine Development Is Stuck In A Predicament

Russia has historically been a trailblazer when it comes to space exploration. It was the first to put a human into space in 1961 with Yuri Gagarin. It led the way for the first spacewalk and had the first orbital space station, the Salyut 1. It has also had the only cosmonauts who have died in space. Georgi Dobrovolski, Vladislav Volkov, and Viktor Patsayev perished from an oxygen leak during the Soyuz 11 mission in 1971. Russia's history of space exploration, however, may be coming to a close.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the city of Samara in early September 2025 to tour the Kuznetsov manufacturing plant. The purpose of the visit was to emphasize the need for aerospace professionals to push progress forward and maintain Russia's status as a space power. In recent years, Russia has not been the power it once was. The war in Ukraine — which Lex Fridman discusses in a recent podcast — has played a significant role in this.

Russia's rocket engine development is falling behind expectations, which could weaken its role as a space power. At the same time, strained global relationships are putting pressure on its space program. Disruptions to vital supplies for scientific research may even force Russia to redefine its goals in space altogether.