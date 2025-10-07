How To Restart Your iPad Without Using The Power Button

Considering how often you likely need to use it, having a non-functioning power button on an iPad can feel extremely limiting. While tapping the screen or hitting the Home button can wake the device, there's still the issue of resetting it, powering it down, or powering it back up again. Fortunately, Apple has you covered even if the button isn't working at all.

Allowing the iPad to run through its battery supply and then plugging in into a power source is technically one method to restart your device, but it's best to avoid doing this whenever possible. Instead, Apple provides plenty of ways to restart an iPad without using the power button or plugging in a charger after it's gone dark. This includes options through Settings or Control Center, asking Siri, and restarting the device through Assistive Touch.

Even though not every iPad model is compatible with iPadOS 26, most of these solutions will still work on older devices. Knowing how to restart your iPad can be useful for a variety of reasons. From clearing away small bugs and temporary files to dealing with a system crash or other emergencies, knowing your power control options is one of the best ways to avoid headaches in the future.