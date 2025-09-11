Not Every iPad Is Compatible With iPadOS 26 - Here's Which Models Can't Be Updated

iPadOS 26 is one of the most significant software updates for the iPad that Apple has released in a long time. Users can look forward to a revamped user interface with gleaming Liquid Glass visuals, new ways to organize windows and files, Apple Intelligence refinements, and so much more. And while the vast majority of iPad models will be eligible for the iPadOS 26 update, there are several versions of the Apple tablet that didn't make the cut.

Here's a complete list of every iPad that is compatible with the iPadOS 26 update, courtesy of Apple:

iPad Pro (M4)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)

iPad Air (M3)

iPad Air (M2)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (A16)

iPad (8th generation and later)

iPad mini (A17 Pro)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

Apple is serious about rolling out iPadOS 26 to as many of its tablets as possible, and as you'll learn in the next section, there was only one model capable of running iPadOS 18 that didn't make the grade.