Not Every iPad Is Compatible With iPadOS 26 - Here's Which Models Can't Be Updated
iPadOS 26 is one of the most significant software updates for the iPad that Apple has released in a long time. Users can look forward to a revamped user interface with gleaming Liquid Glass visuals, new ways to organize windows and files, Apple Intelligence refinements, and so much more. And while the vast majority of iPad models will be eligible for the iPadOS 26 update, there are several versions of the Apple tablet that didn't make the cut.
Here's a complete list of every iPad that is compatible with the iPadOS 26 update, courtesy of Apple:
- iPad Pro (M4)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later)
- iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)
- iPad Air (M3)
- iPad Air (M2)
- iPad Air (3rd generation and later)
- iPad (A16)
- iPad (8th generation and later)
- iPad mini (A17 Pro)
- iPad mini (5th generation and later)
Apple is serious about rolling out iPadOS 26 to as many of its tablets as possible, and as you'll learn in the next section, there was only one model capable of running iPadOS 18 that didn't make the grade.
The one iPad model left behind
Cue all the sad songs. Yes, there's a single iPad model supported by iPadOS 18 that won't be eligible for the iPadOS 26 update, and that's the iPad (7th generation). We're also going to tell you the reason why: its processor isn't cool enough.
Pausing our hyperbole, the component to blame is in fact the seventh-gen iPad's A10 chip. iPadOS 26 can only be installed on iPads using an A12 chip or newer, because the A10 Fusion doesn't support the Apple Neural Engine. Neither do any chips older than it. One can think of the Neural Engine as Apple's AI suite, which uses machine-learning processes and language tools to power its AI features.
With AI continuing to dominate the tech world, the Apple Neural Engine is going to be an integral part of Apple hardware moving forward. And even if your iPad does feature Apple's Neural Engine, it's only a matter of time before iPadOS outgrows older AI accelerators, leaving even more iPad models in the dust.
How to update your iPad to iPadOS 26
Should you happen to own a version of the iPad that's eligible for the iPadOS 26 update — and your device isn't set up to receive automatic updates — downloading and installing iPadOS 26 is relatively straightforward. That said, you'll need to wait until September 15 for Apple to roll out the official update.
If you're reading this article on or after September 15, and want to update to the new iPadOS, grab your iPad and launch the Settings app. Tap General > Software > Software Update, and iPadOS 26 should be featured as the latest build you can download. You can also set your iPad up to receive automatic updates from this menu.
For those reading this before September 15, you can still download the beta version of iPadOS 26. However, you'll need to have your Apple ID enrolled in Apple's Beta Software Program to install either the developer or public version of the software.