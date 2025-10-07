This Ancient Aquatic Species In The US Faces Extinction Sooner Than You Think

Although human exploitation has long pressured horseshoe crab populations, climate change is now compounding these threats and accelerating the path towards extinction. A recent study published by Nature via Scientific Reports analyzed six long-term datasets from Long Island Sound and found alarming population declines of between 2% and 9% per year. The report emphasized that these downward trends cannot be explained by harvesting alone. Instead, sea-level rise and climate-driven habitat loss are removing the very beaches where these crabs spawn.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has also warned that relative sea-level rise along the Mid-Atlantic and Delaware Bay threatens to submerge and erode nesting areas. As decades of research on Delaware Bay noted as far back as 2003, even modest changes to spawning grounds can have cascading effects on crab reproduction. By extension, migratory shorebirds that depend on their eggs for survival are also affected. Climate change thus creates a ripple of ecological destruction far beyond just one species.

Temperature shifts add another layer of stress. Warmer waters can alter spawning timing, while increasingly frequent extreme events, such as flooding and hurricanes, may drown eggs or expose larvae to lethal conditions. A systematic review published in The University of Chicago Press Journals highlighted how altered temperature regimes undermine developmental success, increasing the risk of reproductive failure.

Meanwhile, monitoring in New York waters has shown unusual changes in sex ratios. Females are more numerous than ever, which may be a result of changing climate or selective survival pressures. Taken together, these findings paint a stark picture. A horseshoe crab, once resilient through hundreds of millions of years of Earth's history, is now vulnerable to the rapid and unprecedented pace of human-driven climate change.