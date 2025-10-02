Tinker Is Thinking Machines Lab's First AI Product, But It's Not The ChatGPT Rival Some Expected

There's been a lot of excitement about Mira Murati's Thinking Machines Lab (TML) AI startup ever since the former high-ranking OpenAI executive left the company that created the ChatGPT chatbot and spawned the current AI revolution. A year later, Murati's AI firm is ready to release its first, highly anticipated AI product.

Called Tinker, the AI tool requires joining a waitlist as of Wednesday, and it's not the ChatGPT rival some people might have expected from the startup. After all, many firms developing frontier AI models release commercial products targeting regular consumers, especially chatbots. Tinker isn't that kind of product. It's a tool made for a specific audience: AI enthusiasts, companies, researchers, and hackers that want to fine-tune existing open-source AI models to the user's specific interests.

Murati, previously the CTO of OpenAI, was interim CEO during Sam Altman's ouster in the fall of 2023. She left OpenAI last year to form a mysterious startup that eventually became known as Thinking Machines Lab. Murati isn't the only well-known AI researcher at the startup. She cofounded the firm with other OpenAI veterans, hiring additional talent from the ChatGPT developer. TML's notable expertise in AI might be why the company was able to raise $2 billion at a $12 billion valuation this summer, before unveiling a commercial product. Now, Thinking Machine Labs has unveiled Tinker, which is currently available to approved users to build their custom AI models.