Who Makes Apple's iPhone 17 Screens? (Hint: It's Not Apple)

Apple outsources many of its components to other manufacturers, often relying on multiple suppliers for the same part. This not only ensures the integrity of the iPhone's supply chain, but it can also be cheaper to outsource certain components versus building new production facilities. It also gives Apple the opportunity to focus more on research and development rather than production.

This holds true for Apple's smartphone screens, including the iPhone 17. The Super Retina XDR display comes primarily from two different South Korean manufacturers: LG and Samsung. This is because the iPhone – and most other top-tier smartphones – rely on a type of screen known as low-temperature polycrystalline oxide organic light-emitting diode, or LTPO OLED..

LTPO OLED panels are popular as they require less power than other screens, such as low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) OLED. It was Apple that originally developed this screen tech and first introduced it with the redesigned Apple Watch Series 4. While other smartphones do implement LTPO OLED panels, it took some time for widespread adoption due to cost and a complicated manufacturing process. In fact, it was LG who began manufacturing the screens for Apple first, with Samsung playing catch-up.