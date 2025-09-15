11 iOS 26 Features To Enable (Or Learn) After You Update Your iPhone

The four iPhones Apple introduced last week, which are available for preorder until Friday when in-store sales will start, will ship with iOS 26 preinstalled. iPhone 17 and iPhone Air buyers will get to experience the new operating system right out of the box. Some of them will already be familiar with the iOS 26 experience, and especially the new Liquid Glass design that Apple unveiled in June at WWDC 2025, after testing iOS 26 beta releases on their previous iPhones. Others will discover iOS 26 for the first time with the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air models.

Also, existing iPhone owners who don't plan to upgrade the hardware and who have not installed the beta will experience iOS 26 for the first time this week, as Apple will make the final iOS 26 release available for download on Monday.

Those iPhone owners who have used iOS 26 beta releases over the summer have probably gotten used to the new features the operating system has to offer, and may be familiar with what follows below. However, those users seeing iOS 26 for the first time this week might want to tweak their experiences by adjusting specific settings and learning a few of the new features in iOS 26.