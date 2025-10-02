Xbox Game Pass Price Hike Is Further Proof The Deal Was Always Too Good To Be True

When Xbox Game Pass launched in 2017, it felt like a turning point for the industry at large. For a reasonable monthly fee, gamers could have access to dozens of games without having to buy them separately. Over the years, Game Pass has evolved, with Xbox eventually launching new tiers, raising prices, and significantly expanding the number of games users could access as Xbox acquired new developers like Bethesda, Activision, and others.

Eventually, Game Pass even started offering new games at launch, saving gamers who want to play all of the latest releases $60 to $70 per title. However, not everyone was convinced that Game Pass was good for the industry. Developers have spoken out about it, with the former chairman of PlayStation Worldwide Studios, Shawn Layden, even going so far as to say that it makes developers "wage slaves," and that it isn't "really inspiring for developers."

Even some consumers have expressed concerns over the damage it might be causing to the gaming industry. And now, with Microsoft once again pushing the price of Game Pass higher, the fans are speaking out.