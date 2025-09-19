Microsoft Is Once Again Raising The Price Of Xbox Consoles In The U.S.
Starting on October 3, Microsoft will be raising the prices of all Xbox consoles in the United States. The new prices will affect all current Xbox consoles, including the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The tech giant blames the price hikes on the "changes in the macroeconomic environment" — undoubtedly referring to the tariffs the Trump administration has been imposing in recent months.
The increases are not overly substantial on every console. The price of the Xbox Series S will only increase by $20, for instance, while the other consoles will increase by different values across the board. Still, it's a price increase on hardware that is almost five years old at this point.
This is just the most recent noteworthy price hike in response to tariffs and other evolving economic changes. For example, Sony raised prices for the PlayStation 5 back in August, and this isn't even the first time Xbox has raised its prices this year, as the company also raised prices worldwide back in May. Nintendo has also increased prices on the original Switch, and we'll likely see more price increases before all of this is over.
Here's how much Xbox consoles will cost in October
As noted above, some of the price increases are worse than others, but this does continue on ongoing trend that is likely to upset some gamers, especially if they were hoping for sales around the holidays. Those sale prices are likely to be more akin to the console's suggested retail pricing now, and that could be a point of contention for consumers, especially given how old the Xbox Series X and Series S are at this point.
Once October 3 comes around, the Xbox consoles will range in price from $399.99 for the 512GB Xbox Series S to $799.99 for the heavier duty Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition. That last one is especially notable because Microsoft just launched that model last year, which means it has jumped $200 in price from its original $599.99 price in a single year.
Here's what the full list of prices for the Xbox line will look like as of October 3, 2025:
- Xbox Series S (512GB) – $399.99
- Xbox Series S (1TB) – $449.99
- Xbox Series X Digital – $599.99
- Xbox Series X – $649.99
- Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition – $799.99
If you were thinking about getting a new Xbox console this year, we recommend pulling the trigger before Microsoft raises prices. Though, with Microsoft already talking about the next generation of Xbox, it might not be a bad idea to just hold off for a while.