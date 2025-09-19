Microsoft Is Once Again Raising The Price Of Xbox Consoles In The U.S.

Starting on October 3, Microsoft will be raising the prices of all Xbox consoles in the United States. The new prices will affect all current Xbox consoles, including the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The tech giant blames the price hikes on the "changes in the macroeconomic environment" — undoubtedly referring to the tariffs the Trump administration has been imposing in recent months.

The increases are not overly substantial on every console. The price of the Xbox Series S will only increase by $20, for instance, while the other consoles will increase by different values across the board. Still, it's a price increase on hardware that is almost five years old at this point.

This is just the most recent noteworthy price hike in response to tariffs and other evolving economic changes. For example, Sony raised prices for the PlayStation 5 back in August, and this isn't even the first time Xbox has raised its prices this year, as the company also raised prices worldwide back in May. Nintendo has also increased prices on the original Switch, and we'll likely see more price increases before all of this is over.