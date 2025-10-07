How To Install Windows 11 Without An Internet Connection

Windows 10 holdouts, unfortunately, are going to have to upgrade to the newest version of the operating system soon. That's because the end is nigh for Windows 10, and Microsoft doesn't want anyone to forget it. After October, it will no longer receive updates, including critical security fixes. But one issue that many have had, separating the new version of the operating system from the old, is that Windows 11 needs the internet, including during installation.

That makes things a bit tricky if you want to install on a secondary machine, or if you want to install on a device that won't be connecting to a network. Luckily, there is a workaround that involves opening the Command Prompt during the OOBE (Out of Box Experience) setup process. You can also use the Command Prompt within Windows to do administrative tasks like enabling a hidden ultimate performance power plan. During setup works the same way.

Usually, if the installation application detects that there's no internet connection, you'll receive a warning. "Oops, you've lost internet connection," it prompts. "Let's go back and connect to your network again." Of course, if you're not connected to a network or the internet in the first place, you're just going to be stuck in a loop at that point. Even clicking Retry on the warning page will start the process over. You'll need to make use of the command prompt to disable that internet check so you can install Windows 11 offline.