NASA Announced A Date For The First Crewed Mission To The Moon In 50 Years

The human desire to explore the moon continues to shape our history, and soon, it will take a giant leap forward with NASA's Artemis II mission, which is scheduled to launch in April 2026. Looking back, in 1957, the robotic probe Sputnik I showed us that we could potentially reach the moon. In short order, humanity set its first foot on the moon with the Apollo 11 mission in 1969. The journey of moon exploration has had its stumbles, like the dangerous Apollo 13 mission that was turned into a movie starring Tom Hanks. Still, the desire to understand — and, perhaps, to one day live on — the moon has fascinated the globe.

Recently, however, human presence on the moon has taken a setback. The last crewed mission to the moon was Apollo 17 in 1972. The astronauts spent three days exploring and collecting samples. Since then, no human has gone to the moon; only robots have been there. Now, that is about to change.

50 years after Apollo 17, NASA is ready to bring astronauts back to the moon through its Artemis program, fittingly named after the Greek goddess of the moon and the hunt. They've already had huge successes, with Artemis I — an uncrewed test flight you can re-experience — successfully launching in November 2022. Now, the next mission, Artemis II, is ready to take things a step further.