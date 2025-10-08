Russia's New Jet-Powered Drone Is Immune To Electronic Warfare - Here's How

The war between Russia and Ukraine has become a war of technology. In February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine. The war has been ongoing for the last three years, with Russia holding a section of Ukraine under its control and continuing aggressive efforts to force the country to surrender. In a war that has killed tens of thousands of civilians and displaced millions more, the changing warfare technology has caught international interest.

From the start, technology, including social media platforms like TikTok, has been an element in this war. Some of the technological advancements that have taken center stage include cyber warfare tactics, the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the deployment of drones. Russia has put a huge emphasis on using drones for attacks. In September 2025, Russia conducted a drone-based assault that utilized over 800 drones at once. It had been using the Geran-2 in its attacks, modeled after an Iranian drone called the Shahed-136. But that has now changed.

The new Russian drone is referred to as the Geran-3. Ukraine started seeing it in the skies in early 2025, and now it is more commonplace in attacks. Ukraine must keep up with the advanced technology of Geran-3, and the rest of the world has realized this new drone's immunity to standard electronic warfare means there is much to adapt to when it comes to international defense.