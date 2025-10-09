Why The Nuclear Powered USS Nimitz Carrier's Retirement Is So Important

On March 21, 2025, the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz departed Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton off the coast of Washington state for its 22nd and final deployment. Throughout the year, it made its way to Hawaii, Guam, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, and other locations. Its missions have primarily involved replenishment-at-sea operations, meaning it has assisted other ships at sea.

The USS Nimitz has a long and impressive history. Construction began in 1968 at the Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company in Virginia. It was officially launched in 1972, meaning its impending retirement constitutes a robust 53-year career. Nimitz was the first of her class, capable of accommodating over 5,000 crew members and reaching speeds of 30 knots or more, equivalent to 34.5 miles per hour.

The retirement of the USS Nimitz is significant not only because of its long and distinguished career but also due to its innovative contributions. It was an early aircraft carrier designed to operate with nuclear power, enabling it to stay at sea for extended periods and travel farther than conventional carriers. Powered by two A4W nuclear reactors with four steam turbines and four shafts, the ship pioneered advanced nuclear propulsion at sea. It will make its way south from the Strait of Hormuz as it completes its final tour.