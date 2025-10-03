Google's New Gemini Smart Speaker Shows Just How Crippled Apple's HomePod Is
Google has released its new smart home lineup, including the new Google Home Speaker, designed with improved Gemini capabilities. The company says it offers natural conversations with custom processing to handle Gemini's AI features. The design is similar to the HomePod mini, and the device has a visual feedback ring at the bottom that glows when Gemini is listening, thinking, reasoning, responding, or is in Gemini Live mode. Google says the Home Speaker delivers balanced 360º audio and the ability to pair two speakers with a Google TV Streamer.
It's also possible to group these devices with other Home and Nest speakers of older generations for multi-room music or to create a stereo pair. Available in porcelain, hazel, jade, and berry, the Google Home Speaker could've been just another generic smart speaker. However, Gemini's AI capabilities make this a unique proposition. That said, I can only think of how Apple's HomePod can be a good alternative for Apple users, but it's unfortunately held back by an inferior voice assistant.
HomePod could make Siri shine, but Apple has a different vision of AI
Apart from iPhones, the HomePod is yet another Apple product that could use a natural conversation mode. With rumors about Apple's tabletop robot releasing in 2026 to compete with the Amazon Echo Show, Apple is still working on a revamped Siri to fuel the AI hype. However, every time a rumor says the company is taking steps to improve Siri, it somehow never sees the light of day. While rumors indicate that a new HomePod mini launch is imminent, releasing a new $100 smart speaker without enhanced Apple Intelligence features may make it feel outdated.
At this moment, it's not even about Apple releasing new hardware products, but more about when the company is going to make Siri more conversational, while adding AI features that get things done. After all, if the personal assistant still struggles with answering the weather correctly or playing music, imagine holding a proper conversation with live data.