Google's New Gemini Smart Speaker Shows Just How Crippled Apple's HomePod Is

Google has released its new smart home lineup, including the new Google Home Speaker, designed with improved Gemini capabilities. The company says it offers natural conversations with custom processing to handle Gemini's AI features. The design is similar to the HomePod mini, and the device has a visual feedback ring at the bottom that glows when Gemini is listening, thinking, reasoning, responding, or is in Gemini Live mode. Google says the Home Speaker delivers balanced 360º audio and the ability to pair two speakers with a Google TV Streamer.

It's also possible to group these devices with other Home and Nest speakers of older generations for multi-room music or to create a stereo pair. Available in porcelain, hazel, jade, and berry, the Google Home Speaker could've been just another generic smart speaker. However, Gemini's AI capabilities make this a unique proposition. That said, I can only think of how Apple's HomePod can be a good alternative for Apple users, but it's unfortunately held back by an inferior voice assistant.