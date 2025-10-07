10 Best Raspberry Pi Projects To Check Out In 2025

For over a decade, the Raspberry Pi has been the go-to for a variety of creative projects, as it allows you to get started from a blank canvas. It costs about as much as a night out, yet it's powerful enough to rival a modest desktop PC and flexible enough to become almost anything you can dream up. With the Raspberry Pi 5 now out, you're getting faster processors, more RAM options, and better graphics support, making this little board even harder to resist for hobbyists, teachers, and tinkerers.

Affordability is only half the story. The real magic comes from the community. Whether you're a first-time coder or building your 10th hardware project, you'll find forums, tutorials, and open source projects to guide every step. The official Raspberry Pi site and its tutorials hub are overflowing with resources for projects that range from weekend experiments to full-scale prototypes.

Here are 10 standout projects you can try on one of the newer models or a way to repurpose an older Raspberry Pi in 2025. Each one shows how a credit-card-sized board can power serious ideas, from home automation to robotics and AI. Pick the one that excites you most, grab a Pi, and see just how far you can take it.