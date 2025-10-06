A New iPad Mini Is Coming, But Apple May Have Trouble Justifying It

Last October, Apple released the iPad mini 7 with the A17 Pro chip. It was the first major update to the compact tablet since the sixth generation from 2021. Apple upgraded the seventh-gen model with a more capable chip, 8 GB of RAM, and Apple Intelligence capabilities. In addition to that, the multitasking features on iPadOS 26 made it even more useful — not just as a content machine, but also as a portable on-the-go computer.

However, as enticing as the iPad mini is, Apple is struggling with the growth of its iPad business. In the last quarter, the company attained a revenue of $6.6 billion, down from $7.2 billion over the same period last year. The most affected business is the iPad lineup, which shows that people are finding it hard to justify the price of the company's tablets. Apple might have an even harder time justifying a new iPad mini, especially due to its price point.