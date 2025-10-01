Did Samsung Just Confirm The Foldable iPhone?

Apple is widely expected to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026, with several rumors this year claiming the iPhone maker will debut a foldable in its iPhone 18 lineup next September. Some rumors even say the standard iPhone 18 won't launch until spring of 2027 to give the foldable the spotlight in fall 2026. Other leaks have indicated that Apple's iPhone 18 Fold will feature an almost crease-less display, with Samsung Display expected to manufacture the foldable screens for Apple at a premium cost compared to other foldable panels.

Fast-forward to October, and Samsung Display seems to have confirmed that a foldable iPhone is coming next year. According to Korean website Chosun, Samsung Display president Lee Cheong spoke to reporters about the company's plans for the coming year, which include opening an 8.6-generation OLED panel production line at the end of the second quarter or in the third quarter. Lee also said the Korean government should provide tax incentives to advance the display industry and teased Samsung Display's financial prospects for next year.

"The second half is when key clients launch flagship new products," Lee said. "OLED supply is expected to increase, and I expect the display market conditions and Samsung Display's performance in the second half to be positive." He added that Samsung Display has started preparations to supply OLED panels for foldable phones made by Samsung clients. "I cannot disclose specifics regarding clients," Lee said, adding that Samsung is preparing well. Chosun notes that Samsung is known to be the exclusive supplier for the foldable OLED panel Apple will use in its iPhone Fold models next year.