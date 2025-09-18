Foldable iPhone Gets Closer: Trial Production Planned In Taiwan Ahead Of 2026 Launch

Apple reportedly informed partners that it wants to build a pilot line in Taiwan so it can verify the equipment and fine-tune parameters ahead of the main production run in India. The report notes that the plans aren't final and subject to change. Apple and its partners face issues with finding a place to build the pilot line and hiring the necessary workforce. The pilot line will reportedly require about a thousand people to run. Also, importing the necessary equipment from China could be a roadblock that Apple and its Taiwanese partners need to overcome.

While the pilot plant efforts and the manufacturing plans for India can't be confirmed, Apple's efforts might be warranted. The company is likely looking to start foldable iPhone production in India rather than China to avoid any issues that might impact the foldable iPhones, such as unforeseen tariffs targeting China. The iPhone seems to be exempt from tariffs at the time of this writing. The iPhone 17 and iPhone Air prices are largely in line with last year's iPhone 16 series. But the foldable iPhone is rumored to retail for more than $2,000, in line with similar phones from the competition. Any tariff surprises could impact Apple's sales plans for the handset.

Nikkei says that Apple wants to produce 95 million iPhone 18 units in 2026, which would represent a 10% increase over the combined iPhone 17 series shipments planned for 2025. Apple might ship over 240 million iPhone units next year in total, about a 10% increase compared to 2025. The foldable iPhone is seen as a significant growth factor for the company.