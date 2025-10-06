iOS 26 Makes Managing Your Boarding Pass Easier, If You Fly United

As spotted by 9to5Mac's anonymous tipster, to get the Live Activity, users must enable it through the Wallet app. What's interesting about this feature is that when users share the boarding pass' Live Activity with someone else, they have all the information, other than the boarding group and seat information.

With the new boarding pass experience, United flyers can have other useful experiences, such as how to navigate the airport, track the luggage using the Find My app, in addition to sharing their flight information with other people.

Since Apple promoted this feature with Delta, it's possible that the flight company might be the next to add this feature. The Wallet app is one of the most important apps on the iPhone, especially while traveling. This year, Apple even allows users to add their real card information, protecting it with the Secure Enclave.