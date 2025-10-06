Charlie Hunnam's Controversial Serial Killer Series Is An Instant Global Hit On Netflix

Netflix's logline sums up the stakes: "Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm — hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare." The real-life Gein was a serial killer who haunted fields in rural Wisconsin, not only murdering but also gruesomely "desecrating" his victims, according to Netflix.

Hunnam, who admits in his Tudum interview he was initially just curious to hear Murphy's idea before taking on the role, ended up diving headfirst into the character. As part of his research and prep work, Hunnam listened to a recording of Gein made immediately following his arrest, using the tape to help him mimic the killer's speech patterns and his generally unsettling aura. Laurie Metcalf also co-stars here as Gein's mother, a relationship that really gets to the heart of Murphy's anthology series: Are monsters made or born?

To understand why the "Monster" anthology is so controversial, though, here's a good Reddit thread that gets into why some people find the series distasteful. As one poster opines, "I just assume if it involves true crime on Netflix that it's the worst type of tawdry tabloid drama trash." As of this writing, the new season is also the lowest-rated of the three so far on Rotten Tomatoes, with the critics' and audience scores having fallen from 57% and 82%, respectively, in Season 1 to 29% and 53%, respectively, this time around. "'Monster' season 3 only elicits unpleasantries – boredom, frustration, confusion, disgust," a Screen Rant reviewer laments. "This isn't just a botched series; it's perverse & senseless."