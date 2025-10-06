Don't Fall For This T-Mobile Account Monitoring Scam - The Carrier Isn't Sending Letters

Some T-Mobile customers have found themselves scratching their heads after receiving letters shaming them for their browsing histories. The letter, which says it come from the T-Mobile Legal and Emergency Response Team, claims that the user has been accessing "sites promoting or facilitating hacking-related activity, and sites containing adult-oriented content featuring fictional characters presented as underage."

Such a letter might incite panic, even though it notes that the account related to the letter won't be canceled, throttled, or punished in any way. Many are already concerned about how much their wireless carrier might be spying on them, something that only seems to grow each year as carriers like T-Mobile continue to add features we have to opt-out of to keep them from gathering data about us.

Luckily, this specific incident isn't one worth worrying about, as T-Mobile has confirmed to Android Police that it isn't sending out these letters. Additionally, the letters mention that the only way to discuss the matter further is to contact the company's "Compliance Support Team." The letter, which has been shared to Reddit, also lists what many online users might immediately recognize as a very suspicious email address, but for those who don't spend as much time connected to their devices, it might not be so easy to spot.