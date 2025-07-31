Spotify's New Age Verification System Could Cost You Your Account

Spotify plans to start restricting some content on its streaming platform, the company announced in an updated support post this week. Chief among the changes is the introduction of an automated age check, which will scan your face and try to determine your age when you access age-restricted content like explicit songs, music videos, and more.

This move is just one in an ongoing move by big tech to protect younger audiences online, all of which have been spurred forward thanks to new legislation in the U.K. While most of the focus has fallen on pornography sites, X, Reddit, and other social media that allows for adult content, Spotify and other services are also being pulled into the fray. The new support post outlines the full process, including what can happen if you don't use the system.

We've also seen that Google is adding AI-powered age verification to its platforms, which will limit the kind of content users are able to access across the board. The distressing part of Spotify's system, though, is that if the age check system determines you don't meet the minimum age requirements for the market you're in, your account could be deactivated and eventually deleted. As with any system that forces users to identify themselves, many have lashed out about Spotify's move on Reddit and other platforms.