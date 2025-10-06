Before One Battle After Another, Chase Infiniti Starred In A Hit Apple TV+ Series

Before continuing, it's at this point that I want to stop and take note of the interesting origin story behind Infiniti's name. In interviews, she's explained that her parents were big film buffs and that "Chase" was inspired by Dr. Chase Meridian, Nicole Kidman's character in "Batman Forever." The "Infiniti" comes from Buzz Lightyear's catchphrase "To infinity, and beyond!" in Pixar's "Toy Story." The movie business, in other words, is literally right there in the young actress' name.

As for "Presumed Innocent," the small-screen drama that started it all for Infiniti, Season 1 stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Rusty Sabich — a prosecutor accused of murdering his lover. The show, which has been renewed for a second season, impressed critics (79% on Rotten Tomatoes) and audiences alike (77%), and Infiniti was quite a marvel indeed, particularly in the jaw-dropping big twist reveal that I obviously can't say more about here.

A year on from that role, meanwhile, she's now front and center in Anderson's "One Battle After Another." In the movie, her character starts out unaware of her parents' radical past in the "French 75" group — but the story forces her into a kind of early adulthood and a struggle to survive. In some scenes, she even threatens to overshadow DiCaprio despite being a first-time movie star. All of which is to say: Taken together, these two projects (her Apple drama and first film) point to the rise of a star whose career will unquestionably be one worth following. Apple TV+ may have given Infiniti her first breakout role, but it's clearly Anderson's movie that's given her the springboard from which to launch what's sure to be a long and fascinating career.