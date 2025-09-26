A Ted Lasso Star's Apple TV+ Sci-Fi Romance Movie Is An Instant Streaming Hit

First, a quick look at what this new release is about. Per the official summary from Apple TV+, "Best friends since college, Simon (Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein) and Laura (Imogen Poots) drift apart when she takes a test that finds her soulmate despite years of unspoken feelings between them. Over the years, as their paths cross and diverge, neither can deny the feeling that they've missed out on a life together."

Essentially, "All of You" is a 90-minute, very unsatisfying will-they-or-won't-they. Continues Apple: "Faced with the uncertainty of changing the course of their lives, are Simon and Laura willing to risk everything to experience the love that had been between them all along, or should they accept their fate? 'All of You' explores whether one person can ever be your everything in this humorous and heart-wrenching romantic drama."

Basically, there's a "soulmate" test in the movie that's supposed to definitively match you with the person you're meant to be with. Admittedly, this is the kind of high-concept gimmick that at least in theory could be a springboard for some clever storytelling. Why I called this movie a "sort of" sci-fi story, though, is because "All of You" spends maybe 10 percent of the story on that soulmate test. (Laura takes it and finds a man she marries. Simon, meanwhile, doesn't believe in the test and is left to pine for Laura). The rest of the time? This movie is literally just the ping-pong of a couple's affair. By the end, I'd completely forgotten about the soulmate test concept, which got ditched almost right away.