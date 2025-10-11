Scientists Achieved Teleportation Using Quantum Supercomputers - Here's How

Quantum teleportation has officially been achieved by scientists, which is exciting news, but probably not for the reasons you'd think. It does not involve the teleportation of objects or people a la "Star Trek," but rather the sharing of data between two quantum computers. Scientists have known it's possible to "teleport" information from one space to another via quantum entanglement instantaneously for a while now. A recent report, published in Nature, details how a University of Oxford team sent a quantum algorithm, wirelessly, from one quantum processor to another. The goal was to essentially allow for the two extremely powerful computers to work together like one supercomputer. That gives the tandem computers a boost in power to solve problems they wouldn't otherwise be able to, and it was all fueled by the instantaneous transfer of information through quantum entanglement.

Quantum entanglement is when two particles, like photons or electrons, remain connected or "entangled" even across great distances. In the case of quantum computers, those particles are qubits — the basic unit that denotes quantum information. However, through the experiment, nothing was actually moved; the light particles (data) still remained in the same place while separated by a distance of two meters. So, realistically, the teleportation in question is nothing like the traditional concept of teleportation where matter is moved from one location to another. Instead, quantum entanglement allows the two computers to see each other's data, sharing that information instantaneously across huge distances and pooling resources. This breakthrough will enable distributed quantum computing where many remote quantum processors can be combined into a unified quantum computer.