This Elusive Creature Was Spotted On Trail Cams And Scientists Are Thrilled

In some parts of the world, seeing an otter is fairly common. These playful, active mammals are found near bodies of water, but even if you've never seen one in the wild, you may have seen one at the zoo, perhaps as part of a rehabilitation program for injured otters. (Though one infamous zoo otter was released into the wild and became an outlaw and a thief.) However, there is one species of otter, the smooth-coated otter, which has never been seen in a specific region of India despite the region having the proper habitat for it. That is, until a chance trail camera encounter changed scientific understanding.

Otters are fairly prevalent in India. The Eurasian otter, the small-clawed otter, and the smooth-coated otter are all found in the country. The smooth-coated otter is found across a greater area than the other two subspecies, but it had never before been seen in the area of the Nandhaur Wildlife Sanctuary.

A team of researchers was working in this sanctuary utilizing trail camera traps to analyze the tiger population of the area. On the cameras, they spotted not just one smooth-coated otter, but multiple. Their findings were published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa in cooperation with the Zoo Outreach Organization and the Wildlife Information Liaison Development Society. Titled, "First photographic record of Smooth-coated Otter Lutra perspicillata (Carnivora: Mustelidae) from Nandhaur Wildlife Sanctuary, Uttarakhand, India", this study could have a massive impact on how the sanctuary will move forward with the otter find.