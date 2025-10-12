Southern California Lake Ecosystems Are At Risk With This Invasive Species Infestation

Earth's global water systems are already worryingly off balance, but California's water systems are facing even more complications thanks to the golden mussel. One of the most troubling aspects is that, as of now, no effective method exists to eradicate golden mussels once they're established in a body of water. Because of this, the focus has shifted heavily towards prevention, containment, and early detection. Strategies include inspecting boats before they enter or exit infested lakes, enforcing protocols that ensure vehicles are fully clean and dry, and advisory measures designed to reduce further spread.

Moreover, state agencies are crafting their own response plans. The Department of Fish and Wildlife released a plan early in 2025 alongside efforts by the Department of Water Resources to study how to protect water infrastructure – so important in California's Southland — from damage. Additionally, the Silverwood Lake parks service has adopted outbound boat inspections, and Pyramid Lake parks service already had inspection regimes due to the earlier presence of mussel species.

Still, the mussel's ability to hitch rides unseen, on boat hulls, in bilge water, or within gear, means that human behavior plays a large role in whether containment efforts succeed. And with water being transferred from lake to lake, part of California's attempt to balance the water levels across the entire state, the potential for spread remains significant.