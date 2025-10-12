Your Older Android Phone Feels Too Slow? This Hidden Setting Can Change Everything

Nothing gets in the way of using a mobile device more than lag and bogged-down performance. Unfortunately, this is bound to happen with most phones and tablets, but you can take advantage of some secret settings to improve your device's speed and performance. But what if you're stuck with a much older Android phone that struggles to deliver the basics, even after you've deleted a bunch of unused apps and offloaded all your photos and videos to cloud storage? Before you throw in the towel on your legacy Android phone, there's one more setting you should take a look at: animation speed. Believe it or not, this tucked-away customization could bring your Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel device back to its glory days, at least as far as load times and UI navigation are concerned.

When we said tucked away, we're referring to the fact that this setting is hidden in the Developer Options on your Android device. To make this change, head to the Settings app on your phone and navigate to About phone > Software information, and tap on the Build number seven times. Enter your password to enable Developer options. Next, head back to the Settings screen and tap Developer options. Scroll down until you see Window animation scale, Transition animation scale, and Animation duration scale. Change all three options to 0.5x. Oftentimes, something as small as faster UI animations can help facilitate a sense of visual smoothness, especially when bouncing between multiple tabs and windows.