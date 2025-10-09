Thinking About Installing Solar Panels For Your Home? Here's What You Should Know First

If you've ever looked at your energy bills and thought, "Why am I paying all this money when there's literally free energy beaming down from the sky?", well, you've got a point. While solar panels generated only 6.8% of all U.S. electricity in 2024, this share is growing fast as homeowners seek cleaner, more independent, and more affordable ways to power their homes. Most electricity in the U.S. still comes from fossil fuels like natural gas, coal, and oil. These fuels are burned to produce heat, which turns water into steam that spins turbines to generate power, a process that emits carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, contributing to climate change. By contrast, solar panels create electricity directly from sunlight, with no fuel and no emissions, making them a cleaner, renewable alternative.

Strapping highly technical bits of kit to your roof and generating your own power isn't straightforward. It also isn't for everyone. The shape, age, and orientation of your roof, the amount of electricity you use, where you live, and even your local regulations all influence whether installing solar panels is a good idea for you. Most homeowners don't go fully off-grid. In fact, many still rely on their local utility to fill in the gaps when the sun isn't shining. Yet that doesn't mean solar isn't worth it. With the right setup, panels can shrink your energy bills, increase your home's value, and dramatically cut your carbon footprint — even if you still buy some power from the grid.