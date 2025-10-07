iOS 26.1 Beta 2: These Are The Top New Features For iPhone Users
A couple of weeks after seeding the first beta of iOS 26.1, Apple released iOS 26.1 beta 2. This new build tweaks some features introduced with the previous test version, while also adding even more functionalities. While we're at least a good few weeks before its official release, here's what you can expect from iOS 26.1.
Slide to stop alarm: If you want to turn off an alarm or timer from the Lock Screen, there's a new "Slide to stop" option. While snoozing the alarm requires a press of a button, Apple is making a nod to the old "Slide to Unlock" feature of the original iPhone.
Custom workouts: Following the release of AirPods Pro 3 with a heart rate sensor, Apple continues to improve the Fitness app on the iPhone, as users can now create custom workouts by adding the type of workout, estimated Active Calories, effort, duration, and start time.
Background Security Improvements: Apple has now added a toggle to the Background Security Improvements, so users can choose to have them automatically downloaded whenever they're available.
iOS 26.1 beta 2 keeps polishing the iOS 26 experience
Besides these new features, iOS 26.1 beta 2 is all about polishing the iOS 26 experience. For example, the company finally upgraded the iOS 18 wallpaper on the Display & Brightness settings on iOS 26, now showing the new one introduced with this update.
Also in Settings, Apple changed the alignment of icons and text, as they're all aligned to the left. The company also improved the light refraction effect around apps with darker icon colors or background colors, the Photos app interface for managing several photos has also been tweaked, and the Calendar app change that showed events with a full-color background has been removed.
With the previous beta, Apple added new Apple Intelligence languages to support more countries and regions in their native languages. For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3, Apple is also expanding the number of languages available for Live Translation.