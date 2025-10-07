Apple's M5 MacBook Pro Might Launch Soon, But It's Not Necessarily Good News

Apple is expected to unveil several new products in October — primarily devices featuring the next-generation M5 chip. Rumors point towards new iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models — especially after both of them have appeared in various leaks. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has been running low on stock for the M4 iPad Pro and M4 MacBook Pro. Inventory checks show the M4 iPad Pro will ship October 21-28 for some configurations, which is an indication that Apple is preparing to launch the next version.

Custom configurations of the base 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro will not ship until the end of October, suggesting the M5 MacBook Pro variant will be announced soon. However, Gurman points out that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that feature the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips are still available for purchase. This could mean that Apple may only refresh the base variant of the 14-inch MacBook while delaying the more powerful Pro and Max versions to early 2026. Consumers who want a more powerful M5 MacBook Pro version might have to wait longer to get the M5 Pro and M5 Max options. That said, if the more powerful versions are set to launch early next year, it could mean that the OLED MacBook Pro gets pushed back further.