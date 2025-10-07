Apple's M5 MacBook Pro Might Launch Soon, But It's Not Necessarily Good News
Apple is expected to unveil several new products in October — primarily devices featuring the next-generation M5 chip. Rumors point towards new iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models — especially after both of them have appeared in various leaks. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple has been running low on stock for the M4 iPad Pro and M4 MacBook Pro. Inventory checks show the M4 iPad Pro will ship October 21-28 for some configurations, which is an indication that Apple is preparing to launch the next version.
Custom configurations of the base 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro will not ship until the end of October, suggesting the M5 MacBook Pro variant will be announced soon. However, Gurman points out that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that feature the M4 Pro and M4 Max chips are still available for purchase. This could mean that Apple may only refresh the base variant of the 14-inch MacBook while delaying the more powerful Pro and Max versions to early 2026. Consumers who want a more powerful M5 MacBook Pro version might have to wait longer to get the M5 Pro and M5 Max options. That said, if the more powerful versions are set to launch early next year, it could mean that the OLED MacBook Pro gets pushed back further.
How many M5 MacBook Pro variants will Apple launch in October?
Some sources said the M5 MacBook Pro might launch in late 2025, while others mentioned an early 2026 release. Some rumors claimed the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips won't be available until 2026. Last week, the FCC leaked a few upcoming Apple devices, including a single MacBook Pro model number, instead of several model numbers that would account for the various M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max configurations. Apple gave the base M4 MacBook Pro a significant upgrade by bumping the RAM to 16 GB without changing the starting price. The M5 MacBook Pro isn't expected to bring any major upgrade aside from the faster, more efficient chip.
Postponing the M5 Pro and M5 Max to early 2026 might even impact the launch schedule of the OLED MacBook Pro models. Rumors said these laptops would arrive in late 2026. However, MacRumors points out that it's unlikely for Apple to refresh the MacBook Pro line twice in the same year. It happened in 2023, when the M2 Pro and M2 Max versions launched in January, while the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips arrived in October — but that's an exception. Owing to this, it's possible that the OLED models could be delayed till 2027.