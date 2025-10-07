iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs. Galaxy S25 Ultra Vs. Pixel 10 Pro XL Battery Life Test Has A Clear Winner

Admittedly, PhoneBuff's battery life test comes a little late. Some buyers have already chosen a new iPhone. But with the iPhone 17 models still sold out, the comparison above may help those who didn't rush to buy a new handset. Also, the YouTuber's battery test stands out for a few reasons. First, PhoneBuff uses a robot to replicate real-life smartphone use. That ensures that each handset is treated similarly, and the results are objective. Second, the battery life test also involves a 16-hour period of standby time that measures how efficiently each smartphone handles downtime. Finally, at the end of the clip you'll find a battery life ranking that covers all phones the YouTuber tested.

As for the actual test, it's meant to replicate real-life smartphone use. Each phone goes through the same set of apps and experiences, most of which last one hour. The test includes a phone call, a texting session, email, browsing the web, scrolling Instagram, watching YouTube, gaming, using navigation with the GPS turned on, playing music on Spotify, and taking photos on Snapchat. The final stage consists of the robot cycling through the same set of apps, closing them, and reopening them until the battery dies. The 16-hour standby period happens in the middle of the test.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max isn't always the most efficient. For example, the Galaxy S25 Ultra handles standby better than the iPhone. But the iPhone 17 Pro Max wins the race by more than an hour of extra screen time. International consumers should know that the iPhone 17 Pro Max with a physical SIM features a slightly smaller battery than the model in the test, so results would differ.