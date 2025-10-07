iPhone 17 Pro Max Vs. Galaxy S25 Ultra Vs. Pixel 10 Pro XL Battery Life Test Has A Clear Winner
Apple said during the iPhone 17 launch event that the iPhone 17 Pro Max has the best battery life ever in an iPhone, especially the eSIM-only variant that features a slightly larger battery pack. Battery tests that followed during the review phase showed that Apple's claims were accurate; the iPhone Air can offer decent battery life, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max lasts the longest. An experiment even proved that the iPhone 17 Pro Max's battery life would be even better if it wasn't for the more resource-intensive Liquid Glass effects in iOS 26. These tests are enough to help any longtime iPhone buyer decide whether to upgrade to one of the 2025 iPhones or keep using their current handset.
But what about smartphone owners who routinely jump between operating systems and devices, and who want the best possible battery life in a large-screen flagship? PhoneBuff's battery test below provides the answer they might seek. The test compares three of the best possible smartphones you can buy right now, not including foldables: iPhone 17 Pro Max, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. Apple's brand-new Pro Max version is the winner, outperforming its biggest rivals, as follows:
- iPhone 17 Pro Max: 29 hours and 5 minutes
- Galaxy S25 Ultra: 27 hours and 50 minutes
- Pixel 10 Pro XL: 26 hours and 45 minutes
Why is this battery life test different?
Admittedly, PhoneBuff's battery life test comes a little late. Some buyers have already chosen a new iPhone. But with the iPhone 17 models still sold out, the comparison above may help those who didn't rush to buy a new handset. Also, the YouTuber's battery test stands out for a few reasons. First, PhoneBuff uses a robot to replicate real-life smartphone use. That ensures that each handset is treated similarly, and the results are objective. Second, the battery life test also involves a 16-hour period of standby time that measures how efficiently each smartphone handles downtime. Finally, at the end of the clip you'll find a battery life ranking that covers all phones the YouTuber tested.
As for the actual test, it's meant to replicate real-life smartphone use. Each phone goes through the same set of apps and experiences, most of which last one hour. The test includes a phone call, a texting session, email, browsing the web, scrolling Instagram, watching YouTube, gaming, using navigation with the GPS turned on, playing music on Spotify, and taking photos on Snapchat. The final stage consists of the robot cycling through the same set of apps, closing them, and reopening them until the battery dies. The 16-hour standby period happens in the middle of the test.
The iPhone 17 Pro Max isn't always the most efficient. For example, the Galaxy S25 Ultra handles standby better than the iPhone. But the iPhone 17 Pro Max wins the race by more than an hour of extra screen time. International consumers should know that the iPhone 17 Pro Max with a physical SIM features a slightly smaller battery than the model in the test, so results would differ.