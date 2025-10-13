How To Turn Your iPhone Photos Into Spatial Scenes With iOS 26

Apple introduced spatial photos and videos with the amazing Vision Pro spatial computer last year. The company then brought support for capturing spatial photos to the iPhone 16 series, which let users take 3D photos that can then be enjoyed on the Vision Pro. Fast-forward to 2025, and one of the new iOS 26 features includes using Spatial Scenes to convert any image saved on your phone into a 3D photo. The iPhone's AI processes the image depth information to create a 3D version of it. The feature can be used for entertainment purposes, to see what a particular photograph would look like in 3D, or to customize your phone's wallpaper, which supports Spatial Scenes.

You can turn any image into a Spatial Scene, it doesn't have to be a photo you took with your current iPhone, but the 3D effect will vary depending on factors like portrait-style versus broad landscapes. Some will look better than others, based on the subject and background contrast, as the iOS 26 algorithm separates the two to create a moving effect.

To enjoy the image, you have to tilt the iPhone from side to side. It's worth noting that the Spatial Scene effect will not be saved permanently in the Photos app. So, a good place to enjoy it would be on your customized iPhone home screen. Before getting started, you should know Spatial Scenes requires an iPhone 12 or newer to work.