Hands-On With iPadOS 26.1's New Slide Over Mode For iPad

With iPadOS 26.1 beta 2 now available to developers, Apple re-added the Slide Over mode as part of the multitasking features iPad users can take advantage of. With iPadOS 18, Slide Over was very useful, especially when you needed a small version of the app while you're doing something else.

In promotional videos, Apple would often hint at Slide Over as a fun way to drag and drop photos to a document or messaging app. Unfortunately, with the first release of iPadOS 26, the company got rid of Slide Over and Split View in favor of Window Tilling and Stage Manager options.

Thankfully, in the second beta of iPadOS 26.1, Apple is bringing a revamped version of Slide Over back, which means users can finally have this familiar experience back, but with a few twists. Here's everything new with the new Slide Over mode, and how you'll be able to use it soon.