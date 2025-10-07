Apple Returns To Its Roots With New 'The Underdogs' Ad, Taking Aim At Microsoft

More than a year ago, Apple released the latest episode of The Underdogs, a web series about a clever group of entrepreneurs who quit their jobs to start a paper box company. Since then, we've seen these colleagues go from launching their startup to taking a "heck of a business trip" to Thailand, where they searched for a new packaging factory to fulfill their biggest contract.

However, following Apple's bad luck with the M4 iPad Pro ad, which forced the company to issue a rare apology after it was criticized for "destroying art in favor of technology," Apple faced more backlash. The company had to pull The Underdogs campaign after viewers in Thailand objected to how the country was portrayed. Even Thailand's House Committee on Tourism asked Apple for clarification about the ad.

Apple later apologized, stating that the campaign "failed to present the Thai way of life in a complete and appropriate manner." Still, more than a year later, the company has decided to give The Underdogs new life. This time, the team is making bags, and instead of offending a country, Apple took a playful jab at its old rival, Microsoft, by referencing the infamous "Blue Screen of Death day" in 2024.