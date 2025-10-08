Ecovacs Deebot X11 OmniCyclone Review: Improving At Breakneck Speeds

The overall design of the Deebot X9 Pro Omni was more or less the same as the X8 Pro Omni before it, but the new Deebot X11 OmniCyclone does away with that trend, making more significant design changes. Some of those are necessary, given the new features, but whatever the reason, I generally like the look of it.

The biggest design change comes in the form of the new docking station, which is wider and shorter than before. The most obvious change is on the front. Instead of a flat face, the new docking station has a cylinder in the middle that protrudes outwards. I can't say that I love the look of this, but it's also not a big deal. It still looks fine, and it's not like it's going to conflict with anything else in your home, given the fact that the protrusion is still above where the robovac enters and exits the dock.

There's a great reason for the new docking station design, though — the docking station is now bagless, meaning you don't have to buy annoying replacement bags when they fill up. In its place is a plastic bin that's pretty similar to what you might find in a traditional handheld vacuum. You can see how full it is at a glance, and you'll also get a notification in the Ecovacs app when it's time to empty it. The dock holds the clean and dirty water tanks as well, which you can access by lifting them from the top.

It's also worth noting that the Ecovacs Deebot X11 OmniCyclone supports two different kinds of cleaning solutions. There's the standard cleaning solution, but there's also a heavy-duty solution. There are small tanks for both of them, and the vacuum will decide on its own which solution to use based on how dirty your floor is. You'll need to use Ecovacs' official cleaning solutions, or you risk damaging the vacuum.

The dock has a relatively subtle look, apart from the fact that it's somewhat large. Both it and the vacuum are a darker color scheme, unlike modern Roborock models, which are white. I actually don't mind the white look, but I'm also perfectly happy with how Ecovacs' models look. As long as its not crazy colors that look out of place, the color of my robotic vacuum isn't something I spend much time thinking about, though that could partially be due to the fact that I have a nice little corner for it that's largely out of sight.

The actual vacuum is mostly the same as before and similar to any other modern robotic vacuum. That's not necessarily a huge issue — it looks good, and it's definitely on the premium end of robotic vacuums these days.