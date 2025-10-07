These Amazon Prime Day Electronics Are Up To 50% Off: Here Are The Best Deals
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is underway, and the retail giant has unleashed some massive discounts on tech and other electronics. The event lasts through October 8, and it acts as both a successor to the Prime Day deals we saw in July and a precursor to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we will see in November. During this event, Amazon is known to discount some of its own products quite significantly, and it's often a time we see all-time low prices on Amazon Fire tablets, Kindles, and a range of Alexa-enabled devices.
But Prime Day deals aren't exclusive to Amazon products, so tablets, earbuds, phones, laptops, smartwatches, robot vacuums, and plenty of other products from top brands are seeing impressive discounts right now. Some of the most popular devices on the market are seeing their lowest prices ever, in fact, so we've put together some of our favorite deals going on at Amazon right now. They include iPads, Galaxy Watches, and more, and below are some of the best Prime Big Deal Days discounts Amazon has to offer.
Apple iPad mini
Apple's newest iPad mini is regularly priced at $499, but while Prime Big Deal Days lasts, it's available for just $379. That $120 savings constitutes a 24% discount, and the $379 sale price is the cheapest the 2024 iPad mini has ever been. Amazon has the deal marked as one that's selling fast, so it's not something you should wait around on if you're in the market for an iPad.
This discounted version of the tablet is the 128GB, WiFi-only model. It won't be able to tap into a cellular signal while you're out and about, but you'll be able to access the internet and all of your favorite streaming services anywhere you can connect to WiFi. The screen is an 8.4-inch Liquid Retina display which provides sharp resolution and vibrant colors whether you're watching a movie or doing some work.
Apple has also equipped the iPad mini with its A17 Pro chip, so it's powerful enough to take on high-level creative work like photo and video editing, while at the same time providing plenty of stability to work across multiple apps at once. The iPad mini runs on iPadOS and comes with free access to popular Apple software like Safari, Messages, and Pages.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Also marked down to its lowest price ever is the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, and it makes a great alternative to the iPad mini, particularly if you don't need all of the features a full-fledged tablet has to offer. Amazon has the Kindle Paperwhite on sale for $125, down $35 from its regular price of $160. Amazon will even drop the price an additional 20% if you have a similar device to trade in.
The Kindle Paperwhite offers a digital yet still book-like way to read your favorite stories. What it doesn't give you is access to social media, distracting apps, and interruptions from notifications. It's a device designed specifically for readers, and more than 15 million free and paid titles are available in the Kindle Store. A Kindle Unlimited subscription is also available for access to an all-you-can-read catalog.
The version of the Paperwhite that's discounted for Prime Big Deals Days is the 16GB, ad-supported model. A version without lockscreen ads is available for $20 more, though it's not seeing as significant of a discount. Regardless of which model you choose, you'll be getting Amazon's fastest Kindle ever and a device that will allow you to read for up to 12 weeks between charges.
Jackery Explorer 1000 v2
We turn to our digital devices more than ever these days, and whether during a power outage or a weekend outdoors, a portable power station is a great way to keep those devices charged up. The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is frequently discounted at Amazon, but it's still never been priced lower than it is for Prime Big Deal Days. It's regularly priced at $799, but right now it's 56% off, which drops it to a sale price of $349.
For those looking to keep electronics powered while camping, RVing, or road tripping, the Explorer 1000 v2 can charge a phone up to 74 times or a laptop up to 14 times. It can power a coffee maker for more than an hour and a half, an electric grill for nearly an hour, and a mini fridge for up to 14 hours. It's compact, powerful, and also works well for football tailgating, construction jobs, and backyard gatherings.
With the Explorer 1000 v2, Jackery has strengthened the power station's fast charging capabilities. It can go from a 0% charge to 100% in just one hour with emergency charging activated. When optimizing battery health, it defaults to a 1.7-hour charge time, but either way, it won't take long to get up and running again when the Explorer 1000 v2 runs out of power.
Apple Watch Series 10
The Apple Watch Series 10 is only slightly more than a year old, so its $309 price point during Prime Big Deal Days makes it worth taking a hard look at for anyone in search of a wearable piece of tech right now. That $309 sale price is the cheapest the Series 10 has ever been, and it's $120 off the smartwatch's $429 regular price.
This is the 46mm version of the Series 10, which is the largest display option in the lineup. It has a thinner, lighter, and more comfortable design than previous Apple Watch models, and its health and fitness features make it a natural choice for fitness enthusiasts who like the Apple software ecosystem. The Series 10 works with your iPhone to send texts, take calls, use Siri, and listen to music, among other things.
The Apple Watch Series 11 is currently available, but with this Prime Day deal, the Series 10 offers a lot of value. The smartwatches share a display and health-tracking features, and in all, the Series 11 isn't all that different from the Series 10. For shoppers prioritizing value, however, the Series 10 offers significant savings during Prime Big Deal Days.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
For those in search of a majorly-discounted wearable in the Android ecosystem, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is marked down to just $150 throughout Prime Big Deal Days. This price is good for $100 in savings, as the popular smartwatch regularly costs $250. It's available in a couple of different color options at this price, which is its lowest ever.
At 40mm, this model of the Galaxy Watch 7 is light, sleek, and intended to be unobtrusive. Its fitness tracking features are designed to challenge you on runs, bike rides, and even swimming. The smartwatch can provide you with accomplishment badges to stay motivated, personalized wellness tips to stay healthy, and plenty of insights on getting a good night's sleep.
This is also a powerful smartwatch if health and fitness aren't as much of an interest to you, as the Galaxy Watch 7 comes with Samsung Wallet, AI integration, and the ability to pair with phones to send texts and make calls. While it's $100 off and at its best price ever, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 offers tremendous value for anyone looking for a new Android wearable.