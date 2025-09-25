Apple Watch Series 11 Review: Minor Upgrades To An Excellent Gadget

Apple is offering new health-tracking features for its watches in 2026 –- but none of them are hardware updates. In other words, they're all also available on older Apple Watch models. To be clear, that's a good thing –- it's nice when new features come to an older device without you having to pay extra. But that also means that if you have an Apple Watch Series 10 and are particularly interested in health-tracking features, you don't need to upgrade.

The headline new feature comes in the form of hypertension notifications. The idea is that the Apple Watch can sense how blood vessels respond to blood flow over time, then use that information to identify chronic hypertension. It's not a way to take your blood pressure without a cuff, and it tracks blood flow over 30 days, so you won't just put your watch on and get notifications right away. Maybe traditional blood pressure readings will come in the future, but for now, it's a way to get preventative information that might give you a nudge to see your doctor.

Another big feature for the year is Workout Buddy, which analyzes your health stats as you work out and uses generative AI to give you personalized feedback and motivation. As you start working out, it'll give you details about your stats for the week, then create motivational phrases as you hit milestones in your workout. At the end, you'll get a summary of the workout. It's kind of cool -– not everyone will like it, but it can be disabled.

Also new for this year is the sleep score feature, which is available across Apple devices, and gives you an idea of how well you slept. Apple's approach to the sleep score is a little different, and somewhat conservative, compared to some others, which often use all kinds of information to generate a score for the night. Apple only accounts for three measurements: duration of sleep, the time you went to bed, and sleep interruptions. The idea is that it's only using metrics that have been proven over and over again to impact sleep quality, rather than other metrics that might have less data backing them. I'm not sure how useful the sleep score will be for most people. It was very rare that I had a sleep score less than 95/100, even on nights that I know I slept very poorly. It could be useful as a way to try and refine your sleep routine and ensure you go to bed on time -– but additional information about sleep health could be a useful addition down the line.

These new features, of course, are simply being added to what is already one of the best, most comprehensive health trackers out there. You don't have to use any of the new features to find the Apple Watch to be a useful health tracker –- it's still a class-leading device.