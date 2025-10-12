10 Times Nasty Malware Hid In Official Video Games

Computer viruses and malware are everywhere. Your PC can contract these malicious scraps of code when you visit infected sites or, more commonly, download compromised files. That's why you should never open attachments in emails from senders you don't recognize, and why you can easily infect your computer by mistake if you're a gamer.

Let's be honest: Nobody wants to pay for games. Many people would rather get a game for free, but that's piracy and technically illegal. More importantly, many hackers love to inject viruses into cracked copies of games. For instance, the Winos4.0 malware, which seized control of computers, spread through infected game applications. While purchasing games can take a sizable chunk out of your wallet, at least you'll never have to worry about accidentally downloading a virus — except when you do.

Sometimes, developers intentionally insert malware into their games, and at other times, it's the fault of fan-built content and its creators. And once every blue moon, a studio codes a game on a computer infected with a virus and passes it onto you completely by accident. This is why we can't have nice things. Read on to learn about times you thought it was safe to purchase and play games through official channels, but it actually wasn't.